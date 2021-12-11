From cab drivers to teachers — Delhi out on streets for final goodbye to India's first CDS

New Delhi: Even as convoys of Army regiments, government officials and foreign dignitaries followed CDS General Bipin Rawat's hearse on Friday, civilians in the Capital turned out on the streets in large numbers — from cab drivers, security guards and butchers to government servants, teachers and those from Army families — to pay their last respects and catch a glimpse of India's first Chief of Defence Staff.



General Rawat, his wife and 11 others were tragically killed in a helicopter crash two days ago, following which his and his wife's remains were brought to Delhi.

Among the crowds outside Rawat's official residence here, where the public was allowed to pay their last respects, was a poet who had posted his tribute to the General on his Instagram. Amar, a 24 year old from East Delhi had tried his luck in defence five times but was not able to get through due to personal reasons. His family's army background and passion for the country compelled him to show up for the General's last rites.

"He has been a father figure to the country's defence, a prominent leader and a tough soldier on field, he was an inspiration to many and will be remembered by Indian's as a great commander always," Amar said.

He was not the only one in the crowd of hundreds that felt so strongly about the tragic air crash. Many travelled through the state border, skipped work days and waited for over three hours just to pay their respects to the respected and one of the most highly-decorated soldiers of his time. People had also travelled in groups of 25-30 from villages in Uttarakhand to visit Rawat's residence. Naresh Biswal, 54, with one such party, said, "We were born on the same soil as him, he is our pride. We had to be here to ensure we send off him for the last time properly."

Outside the house on Kamaraj Marg, the roads were completely choked on account of the crowds.

Many outside Rawat's residence were clearly upset that only "VIPs" were being allowed to enter. One such woman, from an Army family herself said she was not allowed in to pay her respects despite waiting for hours. Many were not able to make it inside in the short duration that his remains were kept there.

The sombre mood of the funeral procession was overpowered by the feelings of patriotism that the crowd brought with them. Many were seen shouting slogans like "Bharat Maata Ki Jai, General Rawat Ki Jai" and more.

The air was filled with sentiments of sorrow and loss, as the crowds prepared to send off the General and his wife. As the security started to disperse the crowds, kids dressed in army uniforms and people waving the Tiranga anticipated a glimpse of the soldier and his family.

Outside the Delhi Cantonment Metro station, people lined up both sides of the streets to bid their final goodbyes — with flags in their hands, badges of General Rawat on their chests and tears in their eyes.