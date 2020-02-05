From bucket to cake, election symbols adding flavours to Delhi Assembly polls

New Delhi: From walking stick to bucket to cake, there are various catchy free symbols allotted to independent candidates which are adding flavours to Delhi Assembly elections. According to the Election Symbols (Reservation and Allotment) Order, 1968, the Election Commission allots symbols to anyone contesting the polls.



The New Delhi Constituency has the highest number of candidates which is 28 including 11 independent candidates. Throwing a javelin, chakki, cauliflower, bucket, laptop are some of the symbols. As many as 14 candidates including nine independents are fighting from Harinagar constituency. Apple, cake, key battery torch, brush, bangles-are few symbols voters can expect to see on their EVMs.

An independent candidate from Uttam Nagar, has a whistle as his election symbol, while another independent candidate from Dwarka, has wallet as his symbol. Hat symbol has been used by a candidate in Wazirpur, ice cream symbol by one in SadarBazaar.

From Shalimar Bagh constituency 12 candidates are fighting for the top spot in Delhi Assembly elections. As many as six independent candidates are also trying their luck from the seat. Flute, Lady Finger, Bricks, Bat, Razor are few of the symbols. Nine candidates are in the fray from Karol Bagh seat. Schoolbag, balloon, ship, doorbell are symbols used by the candidates.

A report by election watch body — the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR) revealed that 672 candidates are contesting from 70 constituencies. Out of 672 candidates analysed, 210 are from National parties, 90 are from State parties, 224 are from registered unrecognized parties and 148 candidates are contesting independently. As many as 95 political Parties are contesting the election this year whereas in 2015 Delhi Assembly Elections 71 political parties contested the election.

On February 8, as many as 1,47,03,692 voters will decide the fate of candidates. Voting will be held in 13,750 polling booths that will be set up at 2,689 locations. Results of Delhi election 2020 will be announced on February 11.