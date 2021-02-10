Friends refused to house Deep Sidhu while he was on the run, say police

New Delhi: After arresting Punjabi actor Deep Sidhu in connection with the Red Fort violence on Republic Day after a 13-day-hunt, the Delhi Police produced him in a Delhi court, where they alleged that he was the main conspirator of the violence at the heritage site and had even patted Jugraj Singh on the back after he had hoisted the Nishan Sahib flag at the fort.



And even as Sidhu's lawyer argued against police custody by saying that all necessary evidence against him had already been gathered and that he was simply "at the wrong place at the wrong time", the judge directed a brief interrogation of Sidhu in the courtroom itself and then granted police seven days of custody for questioning.

And as Sidhu's interrogation was underway on Tuesday night, sources close to the probe have said that he had fled immediately after the flag was hoisted and had been absconding ever since. They added that while at least one of his friends in the US was helping him post videos on social media, many others who he had expected to help him refused to let him hide out with them.

The Delhi Police have also sent teams to six states including Jharkhand, from where Sidhu's wife is. The police have learned that she is currently living in Purnia, Bihar.

Police sources went on to claim that the accused, during questioning, told them that he was not linked to radical elements and that he was simply moved by the farmers' agitation.

But for investigators, there are various theories in play, which include who planned the march to Red Fort, whether it was discussed in any meeting or was planned instantaneously. "Whether Jugraj, another accused in the case was given any kind of order to hoist the religious flag or he did it by himself. Any relation between him and Sidhu are all being looked into," a source said.

The Special Cell said, "He (Sidhu) had been instigating youngsters with his provocative speeches and stardom even when he was hiding from the law. He was carrying a reward of Rs 1 lakh on his arrest."

The probe is also being directed towards finding out whether Sidhu was particularly unsatisfied with the talks between the Delhi Police and farmer leaders regarding the alternate routes for the R-Day tractor rally.

"It is also being probed whether Sidhu along with his associates had stayed in a hotel and held a meeting with some people. The people he met are being checked," one official aware of developments said, adding that it is also possible that "volunteer" jackets were given to Sidhu and his associates so they could mix with the crowds. The probe also revealed Jugraj Singh was brought to hoist the religious flag.

Meanwhile, five more people were arrested in the Burari area in connection with Red Fort violence. So far, more than 130 people have been arrested in connection with the Republic Day violence.