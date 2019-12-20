Millennium Post
Fresh protest erupts in northeast Delhi's Seelampur against amended Citizenship Act

New Delhi: A fresh protest erupted on Friday afternoon in northeast Delhi's Seelampur, which witnessed violence following demonstrations against the amended Citizenship Act earlier this week.

A large number of people started a protest march from Jafrabad to Seelampur shouting slogans and defying prohibitory orders after attending the Friday prayers at a mosque in the Welcome area.

Police have imposed prohibitory orders in Seelampur, restricting the assembly of more than four people.

Earlier in the day, police and paramilitary personnel carried out a flag march in Seelampur and Sunder Nagri.

Prohibitory orders were imposed in 12 police station areas of Northeast Delhi, officials said, adding police used drones to keep a tab on the law and order situation in the district.

In the wake of protest, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation closed Jaffrabad and Maujpur-Babarpur in Seelampur, which witnessed violence and arson on Tuesday after protesters clashed with the police during a march against the new legislation

Protesters had fought pitched battles with police as a demonstration against the law near the Jamia Millia Islamia University turned violent on Sunday.

PTI

