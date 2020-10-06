Fresh ink for COVID quarantine stamp at Delhi airport after Congress leader's complaint

New Delhi: A fresh batch of ink is being used in the COVID-19 quarantine stamp for international passengers at the Delhi international airport after a Congress leader complained about pain and itchiness due to the chemical used in it, said senior government officials on Monday.



"After the complaint, the Delhi state authorities have started using a fresh batch of ink to stamp incoming international passengers," said one of the officials.

Madhu Goud Yaskhi, National Secretary and Spokesperson, Congress asked Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri on Twitter on Sunday if he can "please look into the chemical being used at Delhi airport for stamping on passengers coming from abroad".

Puri replied: "Thank you for drawing my attention to this. A have spoken to CMD AAI (Airports Authority of India)."

However, since Delhi airport is managed by GMR-group led DIAL, it replied to Yaskhi on Twitter that "this batch of ink is being kept aside for testing by the supplier and further desired action".

"We deeply regret the inconvenience caused. The ink used for stamping is a standard indelible ink. We've reported the issue to the Delhi state authorities," the DIAL added.

Officials said that domestic passengers arriving in Delhi also have to undergo seven-day home quarantine as per the rules but they are not stamped on their hands.