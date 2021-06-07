Fresh guidelines issued in Noida, Gzb to begin unlocking process

noida: With the Uttar Pradesh government allowed all districts expect four to unlock and start night curfew, both the Gautam Buddh Nagar and Ghaziabad districts have issued a set of guidelines which will be followed during the unlock starting from June 7. However, a complete weekend curfew will remain into force.



While the shops and markets outside containment zones will be allowed to remain open from 7 am to 7 pm from Monday to Friday, all the shopping malls, gym, swimming pool and educational institutions will remain closed for now. The industrial units will stay open following Covid-appropriate guidelines with a mandatory Covid help desk.

The administration has urged private sector companies to encourage their employees to work from home. While setting up of a Covid help desk is mandatory, no employee to be allowed with symptoms. At government sectors, there would be full attendance for the frontline workers while for the rest of the government employees, there would be 50 per cent attendance on rotation.

There will be restriction on social gatherings with not more than five devotees allowed inside a religious place at a time. For weddings, a maximum of 25 will be allowed subject to social distancing and sanitisation, while for funerals, not more than 20 will be allowed.

At restaurants, only home delivery will be allowed while the street hawkers and vendors will be allowed with Covid-appropriate behaviour. Restaurant and dhabas at highways are allowed to open. Apart from this, two passengers will be allowed in two wheelers and four people in four wheelers.