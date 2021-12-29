Frequent shutdown of schools takes its toll on children's edu

New Delhi: Even as schools, colleges and training and coaching institutions in the national Capital have been ordered to shut down with immediate effect under the Yellow restrictions — barely a week after they were reopened following a pollution-induced shutdown — parents, teachers, and other stakeholders have raised serious concerns about the debilitating effect of such frequent shutdowns on children's education.



The Directorate of Education (DoE) clarified that

online teaching learning, examinations and related activities such as practicals, projects and assignments for classes 9 to 12 would be conducted according to schedule.

Schools were allowed to reopen from December 18 for students above class 6, after being closed in view of alarming pollution levels in Delhi. The government had then announced that physical classes for students up to class five can begin from December 27. However, they will now not be reopened. President of the Delhi Parents Association (DPA) Aprajita Gautam said the constant closing and reopening of schools has had an "undeniably deteriorating" effect on mental health of students.

"We have all witnessed the total failure of planning and execution from the government this year. Schools constantly closing and reopening has had an undeniably deteriorating effect on students' mental health," Gautam said. President of the All India Parents Association Ashok Agarwal said schools have been closed "without any justification or scientific basis". "One can understand taking precautions but closing schools and colleges is no solution. In neighbouring states, schools are open, then what is special in Delhi to close schools," he said.

Schools and colleges have faced frequent closures due to the Covid pandemic since March last year ahead of a nationwide lockdown in view of coronavirus. Principal of a top private school, who did not wish to be identified, said, "There is absolutely no plan as to how these extremely widening learning gaps will be filled if this continues for long. Health cannot be compromised but its high time we start working on a long-term plan which is workable," the principal said.