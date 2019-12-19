'Freedom of speech on city streets'

New Delhi: On the streets of Jantar Mantar, a girl was writing with a piece of chalk, "No NRC, secular India, save constitution". Her friend, Mohammad Asif was holding a placard beside her that read, "Secularism is part of our constitution and we are against the law that divides the nation along the lines of religion". This was just a small part of the peaceful protest, where people from different walks of life showed their anger against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) through revolutionary songs, red roses, slogans, and placards.



Asif, a student of a private university said, "Through writing on the street they are using their freedom of speech." Bhaskar Jha, a theatre artist, was present at the spot, wearing a clown nose and mimicking a stumbling walk. "Like my walk, this is how the government is stumbling day by day," said Jha.

Iftikar Ahmad, a resident of Patel Nagar area was making video calls to his friends and telling them to come out from their house and support the protest. "I have made several video calls to my relatives, friends who are sitting at home. I am showing them the protest and requesting them to come out of their houses," he told Millenium Post.

Amid the protest, few people also distributed bananas, biscuits, water and juice to the protesters. The area where the demonstrations were being held was barricaded on the other side of which policemen were standing. With portraits of Mahatma Gandhi and B R Ambedkar in their hands, protesters

chanted slogans of "chappa chappa gunj uthega, inquilab ke naaro se, Azadi, sarfaroshi ki tamanna".

One of the protestors had put sellotape on his mouth and was holding a placard that had a poem about the Second World War. Meanwhile, the protestors were playing dafli and singing revolutionary songs. They protested with placards and waved the Indian flag. Some of the placards read, "Save humanity & Save the country, No CAA, Climate cleanse & Ethnic cleanse, India reject NRC, No to CAB". People also took to Twitter to support the protest in large numbers.