Free yoga classes to resume from today

New Delhi: Dilli Ki Yogshala is all set to resume from Thursday, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announced after speaking to the yoga instructors.



The Chief Minister said that no matter how hard the BJP and the L-G try, his government will not let the yoga classes stop and will pay the salaries of the instructors.

"The money may come from the Delhi government or from some organisation or from some crorepati individuals, but the money will come and you will all receive your salaries on time. I am willing to even go around begging for the money, but I assure you that you will all receive your salaries at the end of the month," the CM said.

All political forces had come together to stop the model which should have been implemented across the country, he said. "Asthma and paralysis patients were getting cured in Dilli Ki Yogshala, but these people want to stop yoga classes. Celebrating International Yoga Day once a year does not promote Yoga, everyone should do yoga every morning, 17,000 people joined yoga classes in Delhi to make it successful," Kejriwal said.

His deputy Manish Sisodia said that yoga has become a mass movement thanks to all the Yoga instructors. "We will take responsibility for everyone's salary, we will do anything, but will not let anyone deprive Delhi of the benefits of yoga," Sisodia said.

The CM further said that it is unfortunate that the national politics is that whenever a state government does something that is for the benefit of its citizens, instead of appreciating and implementing it in other states, political forces work harder to obstruct the initiative.

"Our target is to make 17 lakh people of Delhi do yoga; one day I will make 130 crore people of the country do yoga for free," Kejriwal added.

The programme was started in Dec 2021 to provide free yoga classes to Delhiites. Under the programme, the Delhi government sends a yoga teacher to a park or a community space for free if 25 people or more people take classes together.