Free ration to cardless till policy is on, says Delhi HC

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court Tuesday said the government authorities will distribute free ration to people here without any insistence on ration card as long as the policy permits. During the hearing, the court also emphasised upon the importance of vaccination against COVID-19 and remarked that distribution of free ration should be made conditional upon the recipients being vaccinated.



"Free ration isn't to be given till everyone is vaccinated, that should be the order. Every day the PM is saying (get vaccinated). You come to court for free ration but don't want to get vaccinated," the judge remarked. The court was dealing with a petition by seven people who were working in the unorganised sector and sought free supply of ration during the lockdown period in the absence of ration cards.

"It is needless to state that the respondents will continue to provide free ration to the petitioners and other similarly placed persons as long as the scheme for free ration without insistence on ration card continues," said Justice Rekha Palli.

As the counsel for the petitioners raised apprehensions with respect to the possibility of a third wave, the court questioned if all the petitioners have been vaccinated. He said he was aware of the status of vaccination of his clients. Delhi government counsel told the court that presently, in accordance with its policy, ration was being duly provided to the petitioners without demanding ration cards. Central government counsel added that even though it did not play any role in the distribution, food

grains were being allocated to the state governments from the central pool under the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana.