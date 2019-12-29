Free power, bus ride to continue for next 5 years if AAP gets re-elected

New Delhi: Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, while laying the foundation stone of the 1164-bed Super Specialty Hospital to be built at Siraspur in Badli, announced on Sunday that free travel in buses for women and free electricity up to 200 units shall continue for the next five years as well.



The Delhi CM said that the opposition parties are against 200 units of free electricity and free travel for women in buses, but both these facilities will continue to be available for the next five years when the Aam Admi Party (AAP) party is re-elected.

Kejriwal said, "Land was acquired to build a hospital in Siraspur 35 years ago. Governments of all parties came and went but all of them cheated the people. Today our government is going to build a modern super speciality hospital with a capacity of 2,700 beds in two phases."

He said, "In the first phase, a hospital of 1164 beds will be built. After this 1500 more beds will be made. This hospital will be of 2700 beds. For this, the government has released Rs 487 crore. Hospital construction will begin in January. The hospital will be built in 36 months. I will come after 36 months and inaugurate the hospital. Simultaneously, work on a 650-bed hospital is going to start in Madipur vidhan sabha for which funds have been sanctioned."

The CM said, "All the other parties keep criticising me that I give everything free to people. They say the government will run into losses. Now we have also made DTC bus rides free for women. The opposition party criticised us for this. We spent ₹140 crores to make women's bus rides free. The CCM of Gujarat bought a ₹190 crore aircraft for his personal use. I did not buy an airplane for myself, for that money I waived the fare for our sisters. We have given free facilities to the people by saving on extravagant spending. We are providing 24 hours free electricity. Electricity bill of most people is zero."

Kejriwal said, "The Opposition is saying that all these will stop after the election. Today I am announcing that when our government returns to power, the free services will all continue even for the next five years. You will get 200 units of electricity free for the next five years."

"We have done a lot of work in the last five years. The vehicle of development in Delhi had come to a halt. In the last 70 years, the governments of the other parties did nothing. Now we are driving the development of Delhi at full speed. Now we cannot afford to hit the brakes," he added.