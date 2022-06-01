Free electricity for shops of Kashmiri Pandits at INA

new delhi: The Delhi government has decided to provide free electricity connections to the shops of displaced Kashmiri Pandits located at INA Market. The decision was taken in a meeting by Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia with senior officials from BSES and PWD on Tuesday. Vice Chairman of Delhi Jal Board and MLA of Greater Kailash Saurabh Bhardwaj also attended the meeting.



Sisodia has directed the officials to immediately conduct an inspection at the selected place for installation of transformers in the market and ensure electricity connections in all the shops of Kashmiri Pandits within a month.

This comes after a delegation of Kashmiri Pandits recently met CM Kejriwal shared about the 100 shops at INA owned by them which have been shifted several times in past years because of various construction activities in the area by different authorities.