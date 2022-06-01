Free electricity for shops of Kashmiri Pandits at INA
new delhi: The Delhi government has decided to provide free electricity connections to the shops of displaced Kashmiri Pandits located at INA Market. The decision was taken in a meeting by Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia with senior officials from BSES and PWD on Tuesday. Vice Chairman of Delhi Jal Board and MLA of Greater Kailash Saurabh Bhardwaj also attended the meeting.
Sisodia has directed the officials to immediately conduct an inspection at the selected place for installation of transformers in the market and ensure electricity connections in all the shops of Kashmiri Pandits within a month.
This comes after a delegation of Kashmiri Pandits recently met CM Kejriwal shared about the 100 shops at INA owned by them which have been shifted several times in past years because of various construction activities in the area by different authorities.
In 100 bail orders: 'Videos' used for arrest in 44; 32 of these failed ...22 Feb 2021 7:11 PM GMT
Delhi Police say 1,753 held but courts heard over 4,347 bail pleas21 Feb 2021 8:26 PM GMT
755 FIRs and 342 chargesheets against 1,553 people later – not a...21 Feb 2021 7:48 PM GMT
Of courts' bugbears, most common 'doubtful' police, public witness...23 Feb 2021 7:29 PM GMT
A Delhi Police-sized roadblock in victims' path to justice — clubbing...25 Feb 2021 7:39 PM GMT
Unified MCD will work on combined budget from 3 erstwhile corporations31 May 2022 7:28 PM GMT
Delhi Police gets Bishnoi's custody in Arms Act case31 May 2022 7:27 PM GMT
Delhi's air quality in May poorest for month in three yrs31 May 2022 7:26 PM GMT
India's GDP grows at 8.7% in FY22, 4.1% in March quarter: Govt data31 May 2022 7:25 PM GMT
Plaintiffs demand probe into survey footage leak31 May 2022 7:24 PM GMT