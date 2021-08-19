Free and quality edu, healthcare led to dev in US, UK; We're doing the same, says Jain

New Delhi: Delhi's Irrigation and Flood Control Minister Satyendar Jain on Wednesday inaugurated a multi-purpose community centre in Alipur Village in the Narela area of the Capital.



The Minister dedicated the newly built multi-purpose community centre to the people of Alipur Village. "The Kejriwal Government fulfilled the promise it made to the people, and is looking forward to beautifying this centre which will play a crucial role in this village's development," the Minister said while inaugurating the Community Centre.

He said that the Kejriwal Government is bringing the kind of development in Delhi the same way the UK and the US took off towards development.

"We have fulfilled Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's promise to the people here for a centre and our work speaks for itself. The Delhi Government is for the people and by the people and is the only government working to provide quality amenities to the underprivileged," he said.

He said that quality healthcare and quality education are essential for the development of a country, and Delhi Government is the only government working towards providing quality amenities to the underprivileged as well.

He said that the Delhi Government has been accused by the Opposition parties of doing politics of 'free services' but the government has been focused on judiciously using public money and giving it back to the people through free and quality services. "We have not introduced any new tax and we will continue to work tirelessly in finding innovative ways of delivering the most appropriate policies for the people," Jain added.

He also said that his party led government is the first one in the nation to take up the issue of quality amenities as a prime responsibility and has been making remarkable progress in healthcare and education with each passing day.

The Cabinet minister pointed out that will is the key to achieving anything and that no task is impossible, but only requires commitment which previous governments to AAP did not have.