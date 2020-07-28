Fraudsters boast of connections in MHA, held

new delhi: Five persons including an employee working of a national party were arrested for cheating on the pretext of providing loan. Police said that they received an information that one Ritesh Tiwari, posed himself as a highly placed government servant and was claiming to the public that he had access to the personal secretary of Home Minister of India and by virtue of this he could get any work done in the government.



"After preliminary inquiry, it was found that the alleged is a not a government servant but a person who is involved in conning and cheating people," police said.

Further, it was revealed that the accused along with his associates had cheated the victims of about Rs 50 lakhs on the pretext of providing loans amounting to Rs 25 crores and Rs 50 crores respectively. The investigation has revealed that Tiwari along with one Amit Sharma has developed a unique modus operandi. One of the accused would track and locate a needy person desirous of taking a loan, then they would meet this person at various Five Star hotels, high-end clubs and also at offices of political parties.

Other accused identified as Bhaskar Nath (25), son of a retired government officer, Ashwani Kashyap (53), a property dealer and Bhim Pandit (54), an employee working with National Party officer were arrested.