Four patients die waiting for conman to deliver oxygen concentrators, probe on

Ghaziabad: When the whole nation is struggling with Covid-19 crisis and people are hardly getting resources, the miscreants are taking advantage of the increased demand for medicines and oxygen. In a similar case, as many as 17 people have been duped by a person on pretext of providing oxygen concentrator.



A Ghaziabad based physiotherapist, Dr A K Chaudhary, who runs a clinic in Vijay Nagar area, is one among those being duped by the man, identified as Sameer, a native of Maharashtra and currently living in Karol Bagh area of Delhi. As per Dr Chaudhary, last year during lockdown, he came into contact with Sameer as he was dealing in the business of masks and sanitisers.

"Around a week ago, Sameer had posted an advertisement of selling oxygen concentrator on his WhatsApp account, and upon enquiry, he said the product is available for Rs 25,000. I paid him Rs 40,000 in advance to get two units and also informed a few others who were looking for urgent oxygen supply for their ailing family members," Dr Chaudhary said.

People believed the doctor and around 17 people placed orders for oxygen concentrators. Over Rs 11 lakh was transferred into the bank account of the accused on April 27 after which he stopped taking phone calls.

Dr Chaudhary also informed that among those who had placed orders were four critically ill patients and trusted and waited for the accused to deliver the oxygen concentrator. "Four critically ill patients died while waiting for the oxygen concentrator which was not delivered" he added.

However, police is investigating the matter and verifying claims of the four deaths. "Based on the complaint, an FIR under section 406 (criminal breach of trust) has been registered against the accused. Investigation is underway and claims are being verified. Appropriate actions will be taken against the accused," said Mahaveer Singh Chauhan, SHO, Vijay Nagar police station.