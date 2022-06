Four NSUI members held for setting fire outside Nadda's house in Delhi

New Delhi: Four members of the National Student Union of India (NSUI) have been arrested allegedly for lighting fire outside BJP president JP Nadda's residence at Moti Lal Nehru Marg, police said on Wednesday.



Jagdeep Singh, 30, national delegate, NSUI, Sarvottam Rana, 25, Chandigarh state general secretary, Pranav Pandey, 26, national co-ordinator, NSUI, and Vishal, 28, general secretary, NSUI have been arrested from different locations, they said.

Sagar Preet Hooda, Special Commissioner of Police (Law and Order Division, Zone-II) said that on Tuesday a fire incident was reported from Moti Lal Nehru Marg residence of the BJP President, New Delhi.

On enquiry, it was revealed that at around 4.30 pm, around 10-12 people had gathered outside the house and raised slogans. After some time, they became aggressive and wrapped two khakhi shorts on a wooden stick, set them on fire, and threw the burning shorts at the security room over the gate of the house, he said. The fire was put out by staff on duty, he said.

A case under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code was registered at Tughlak Road Police Station in this regard and investigation was taken up, police said. "During the course of investigation, exhibits were lifted from the spot for scientific examination and

footages of CCTVs installed outside the place of incident were examined," the senior police officer said.