Four members of Nandu gang arrested in shootout with police

New Delhi: After the recent murder of infamous gangster Manjeet Mahal's gang member in Dwarka district of Delhi, police apprehended four members of the rival Nandu gang after a brief encounter on Thursday.



Additional DCP of Dwarka District Vikram Singh said that two out of the four accused are juveniles. While the other two — Saurabh (18) is a resident of Sonipat, Haryana, and Vinay (24) is a resident of Kharkhadi Nahar village of Delhi. "The encounter averted an ensuing murder as they were on the way to commit another murder of rival gang member," DCP further added.

The investigation started after Tinku Kharab, a gang member of Manjeet Mahal was gunned down by rival Nandu gang members on September 27 at the Najafgarh area.

Police received intel about their movement near village Jharoda Kalan of South-West Delhi and a trap was laid in the morning, where the four suspects were intercepted at Ganda Nala Road of the area.

Police officials said that when they were asked to surrender, two criminals aimed firearms at the police team and fired intending to kill. They started firing and as cops were wearing bullet-proof jackets, an ASI could save his life.

In the retaliatory firing, three rounds were fired by the police team and they were overpowered. All four criminals were apprehended.

Meanwhile, police recovered three sophisticated pistols, one country-made pistol, and nine live cartridges from their possession.

Further interrogation is going on by cops for more leads.