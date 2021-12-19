Four killed after container truck overturns, falls on autorickshaw

New Delhi: Four people, including a minor, were killed after a container truck overturned and fell on their autorickshaw near the Indira Gandhi Indoor (IGI) Stadium in central Delhi on Saturday, police said.



The bodies were retrieved from the mangled remains of the autorickshaw, they added.

The deceased were identified as autorickshaw driver Surender Yadav (40), his nephew Jai Yadav (32), both residents of Madhubani district in Bihar, Komal Singh (35), a resident of Agra in Uttar Pradesh, and his nephew

Tata Prakash (13), a resident of Jalalpur in Uttar Pradesh, police said.

The driver of the container truck was identified as Pratish Choudhary (29), a resident of Mathura in Uttar Pradesh, and his helper as Nitish (24), they said, adding that both fled the spot after the accident, which was reported by a police patrol team around 6:50 am.

The truck overturned on the Ring Road, in front of gate number 16 of the stadium, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Central) Shweta Chauhan said.

People were deployed to cut through the mangled remains of the autorickshaw to retrieve the bodies, which were

sent to the Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Narayan (LNJP) hospital, she added.

The owner of the truck, Jitender, told police that the vehicle loaded with rice was going from Sonipat in Haryana to the Tughlakabad depot, the DCP said.

Legal action is being taken and further investigation is underway, police said.

After the post-mortem examinations conducted at the hospital, the bodies were handed over to the family members of the deceased, police said.

Singh and his nephew boarded the autorickshaw from Shastri Park, police said, adding that Surender was taking them to Sarai Kale Khan, while Jay was also accompanying him when the incident occurred.

According to Surender's nephew Vishal Kumar, the former used to live in northeast Delhi's Shastri Park and is survived by his wife and four kids. He said both Surender and Jai were the sole breadwinners of their families. Singh is survived by his wife and three children.