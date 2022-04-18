Four, including woman, arrested for killing mother for insurance money

noida: Gautam Buddh Nagar police have arrested four people, including a woman who allegedly killed her mother and set herself on fire in Dankaur area of Greater Noida, said police on Sunday. Cops said that the woman confessed to have killed her mother in order to get the insurance money which was going to be received after her death.



According to police, those arrested have been identified as Meenu, her husband Mahavir, both residents of village Hateva in Dankaur, Ashok and Bijan from Rabupura in Greater Noida. On April 15, police recovered half-burnt body of a woman identified as Veeramvati, a resident of Dankaur, from the kitchen of her house.

On the basis of a compliant filed by victim's son, police registered a case against her elder daughter Meenu and her husband Mahavir. Police investigations revealed that the couple along with their two associates killed the woman and made it look like an accident.

"During sustained interrogations, it has come to light that the accuser persons had suffocated the woman to death with a pillow and to make the incident look like an accident, the body was burnt by pouring petrol in the kitchen of the house and leaving the LPG gas regulator open," Vishal Pandey said, Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police, Greater Noida.

"Victim's husband has died in the past after which she got Rs 15 lakh as LIC money. In coming days, she was also going to receive 64 per cent compensation of a land. Since, her daughter Meenu and son-in-law Mahavir wanted a share from the deceased woman Veeramvati, they plotted a conspiracy to kill her," Pandey added.

The officer further said that the accused will be produced before court and sent to jail.