Four held for stealing SUVs on demand

New Delhi: Delhi Police arrested four people who used to steal SUVs on demand from different and posh areas of National Capital.

Police identified the accused as Mohammad Sajid, Sonu, Akash and Munna Khan who stole cars as per demand. Deputy Commissioner of Police (South) Atul Kumar Thakur said that the first arrest was made from Chattarpur Enclave. The accused was identified as Akash Rathore and later all criminals were nabbed. "They disclosed that they used to steal cars on demand of the persons from Buxar, Bihar," he said.

As per DCP Thakur, of the accused a TSR driver used to take photos of the luxury car while roaming in the area. "After that, he sent the photos of the car to Mohammad Sajid and others, to choose the demanded car to be stolen. Subsequently, the Sajid along with his co-associates came in the area where the said car was found parked," the official said. After getting the right time, they opened the gate of the car with the tool kit, equipment and further changed the ECM of the car and then fled away from the spot with the stolen car.

Upon their instance, six luxury cars, six ECMs of different Cars, 34 duplicate keys of different cars, One tool Kit, One VVDI mini key tool, One X-100 PAD2 of X tool tech company, One digital Tab used for decoding automatic cars, 10 unused locksets with digital keys, were recovered.