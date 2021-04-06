Four held for stealing phones worth Rs 33L

New Delhi: The Delhi Police on Monday arrested four persons, including the complainant company's employee, for allegedly stealing around 356 new mobile phones worth Rs 33 lakh from the warehouse of the firm in Bamnoli Village here.



According to police, on March 11, a case was registered by one Vishal Singh who alleged that around 356 new mobile phones worth Rs 33 lakh were stolen from his warehouse which went by the name of Blue Line Logistics.

After investigation, IMEI numbers of the stolen mobiles were put on observation and through technical surveillance, it was revealed that the stolen mobile phones were found running in Rajokri village. A police team was subsequently deployed and an accused person, one Govind and his co-accused, one Atul were apprehended and 125 stolen mobile phones were recovered.

During interrogation, Atul allegedly confessed that he had been working with the complainant company for the last two years and had some pending dues with it and hence he made a plan to rob the mobile phones from the company, DCP(Dwarka) Santosh Kumar Meena said.