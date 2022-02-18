Four held for lynching 'thief' in Chotpur, say cops day after incident

noida: Noida Police have arrested four people in connection with the incident where a thief was lynched by a crowd which had entered a house in Chotpur colony in Sector 63 of Noida, with an intention to commit robbery. Police said that the deceased was a history-sheeter from Kannauj district of Uttar Pradesh.



According to police, the arrested four accused had allegedly killed a person identified as Pankaj Dubey, who had barged into Ramavtar's house to steal valuables.

"Those arrested have been identified as the house owner Ramavtar Maurya, his two sons Sanjeev Maurya and Sajan Maurya and a relative Sunil Kumar, all residents of Chotpur colony," said police officials.

The incident took place on early Wednesday morning when a thief had barged into the house around 5 am but was caught by public. "Dubey was caught as he fell on ground and failed to escape. His two other accomplices managed to flee away and locals gathered and thrashed him badly. After being beaten up, Dubey's health started deteriorating and he was rushed to district hospital where he succumbed to injury. Ramavtar had filed a case against Dubey under section 380 (burglary) and Sections 3 and 25 of Arms Act," said Dharmendra Kumar Shukla, station house officer (SHO), Sector 63 police station.

However, after Dubey succumbed, his family members were informed who reached Noida late on Wednesday night and filed a complaint against Ramavtar and his family members for the murder.

"A case under Section 304 (punishment for culpable homicide not amounting to murder) was registered against Ramavtar and others. They were arrested on Thursday. Other people involved in the incident will be identified and soon arrested," Shukla added.