Four held for extorting people by offering them work-from-home jobs

New Delhi: The Delhi Police's Intelligence Fusion and Strategic Ops (IFSO) Unit has now busted a syndicate of people who used to run a fake work-from-home job racket. According to the police, they would first give their "employees" an unreasonable load of work and then penalise them monetarily for being unable to deliver.



DCP (IFSO), Special Cell KPS Malhotra said three men and one woman had been arrested for running such a racket from the Delhi-NCR region.

He said that the Cyber Crime Unit had received several such complaints and as many as 60 such complaints were reported all over India as per the National Cybercrime Reporting Database.

They alleged that they would sign up for work-from-home jobs with websites such as https://theresumesearch.com, https://www.jobsearchnet.in and https://resumetofill.com and be extorted.

They gave them impossible to complete tasks and later extorted money by threatening to drag them to court for not having finished the task on time.

The Delhi Police said they had arrested R Kumar (23), M Singh (25), T Kumar (25) — all from Mohan Garden and a 23-year-old woman from Mayapuri here.

The police said that during interrogation, R Kumar confessed to having created the websites to dupe job aspirants. The police said that the accused would allegedly look for resumes of people looking for work-from-home jobs. They would then allure their targets with simple data entry jobs.

However, the police said the complainants were then given large caches of data to be tabulated in a nearly impossible time frame. When they would be unable to finish the task, the accused would threaten them and extort money in the name of penalties for failing to deliver.