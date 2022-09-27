Four fraudsters held from UP's Bareilly for cheating people on pretext of jobs

New Delhi: The Cyber Cell wing of South Delhi police has busted a gang of cheats and arrested four fraudsters from UP's Bareilly for allegedly cheating more than 1,000 people on the pretext of providing jobs through a fake call center, Delhi police said on Monday.



The accused have been identified as Pranshu (27) and Himanshu (20), both residents of Farukhabad district in Uttar Pradesh, Pankaj Pandey (27), a resident of Faridabad, and Deepak Kumar Yadav (28), a resident of Badarpur, they said.

DCP South Delhi, Chandan Chowdhury said that an FIR was registered by a woman at Cyber Police Station South. The complainant alleged she was duped at Rs 2,76,072 in the name of job placement by some people. She had applied for a job online at shine.com and received calls from three numbers with an offer for the post of manager of the human resources (HR) department in a food chain.

"After the payments, a fake appointment letter was sent to her on the letterhead of the food chain, the official said.

"During the investigation, it was revealed that a fake call center was being operated from Bareilly. The bank account statements and call detail records of the accused revealed that multiple people were duped by them, DCP Chandan Chowdhury said.

A police team was sent to Basant Vihar in Uttarpradesh's Bareilly. A raid was conducted and the four accused were apprehended, DCP further said.

During interrogation, it was revealed that the accused have cheated more than 1,000 people with the false assurance of getting them jobs in different companies, she said.

Police have seized five laptops, 23 keypad mobile phones, six smartphones, debit cards of different banks, written and transcription of the speaking language, 17 registers of day-to-day workings and cheating details, and 23 SIM cards from their possession.