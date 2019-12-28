Millennium Post
Home > Delhi > Four flights diverted due to fog at Delhi airport

Four flights diverted due to fog at Delhi airport

Four flights diverted due to fog at Delhi airport

New Delhi: Due to heavy fog on Saturday morning, four flights have been diverted from Delhi airport, said an airport official.

The official said that the flights are operating at the airport under CAT III B conditions, which means that the runway visual range (RVR) is between 50 metre and 175 metre.

"Four flights have been diverted from the airport till 8.52 am today," the official said.

PTI

PTI

Our contributor helps bringing the latest updates to you


Share it
Top