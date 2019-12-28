Four flights diverted due to fog at Delhi airport
New Delhi: Due to heavy fog on Saturday morning, four flights have been diverted from Delhi airport, said an airport official.
The official said that the flights are operating at the airport under CAT III B conditions, which means that the runway visual range (RVR) is between 50 metre and 175 metre.
"Four flights have been diverted from the airport till 8.52 am today," the official said.
