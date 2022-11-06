Four burglars arrested, jewellery worth Rs 50L recovered from S Delhi

New Delhi: Delhi Police recently arrested four burglars and recovered stolen jewellery within a day of the case being registered, police said on Sunday. The staff of Greater Kailash police station in South District arrested the accused persons.

They have been identified as Mangal, Suraj, Sampa and Ranjeet. A case under sections 380/454/411/34 IPC was registered at Greater Kailash police station against them.

Cops seized stolen gold and silver jewellery articles approx. of Rs 50 lakh and one iron rod used to break the locks and doors of the house.

On Saturday, a PCR Call was received at the Greater Kailash police station that some thieves entered the house and they were carrying a weapon. Keeping in view the situation, the police team was equipped with a weapon and safely cordoned the house.

Thereafter, the team noticed the movement of some suspicious persons on the 1st floor of the house and quietly covered the floor of the house by entering the main gate. However, sensing the police presence, the criminals shut the door of the floor house.

Further, cops broke the door and carefully entered the room with due precautions and apprehended two persons red-handed with the stolen jewellery. Further, upon their instance, two other accomplices were also arrested from the roof after a thorough combing operation.

All the accused persons were found under the influence of alcohol and drugs, as they confessed during the interrogation.