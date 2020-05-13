Four bodies found positive with COVID-19 in Gurugram

gurugram: Despite having the highest number of COVID-19 cases in Haryana so far, no death was reported for a long time from Gurugram as per the district Health department.



However, three deaths reported in the recent days, the COVID-19 samples of which later tested positive. Earlier, a 68-year-old person, who was suffering from diabetes and high blood pressure died during treatment at a city hospital. All these have not been reported as death by the Health department. But his samples later showed that he was infected with

Coronavirus.

A 50-year-old suspected patient, who was kept in a quarantine facility at Sector-31 also passed away on Monday. The Health department is awaiting the samples of the deceased who was kept at the quarantine facility to ascertain whether the person was infected with COVID-19 or not.

The officials of the Health department have stated that they are trying to ascertain the causes of death of the person whose samples were later found to be positive with COVID-19.

As per the official directive, all the bodies have to undergo the COVID-19 tests before the last rites are conducted. If the samples in the body are found to be positive with COVID-19 then there is no further autopsy done to ensure the safety of doctors.

Doctors at Gurugram mortuary have already confirmed that three bodies have been found positive with COVID-19. All the three deceased were migrant workers. While two persons resided in Gurugram, the other was staying in Kapashera in south-west Delhi, whose samples were collected in Gurugram.

Providing the information about the two workers who were staying in Gurugram, it was confirmed that one was staying in Sirhaul while other was residing in Sushant Lok. The person who was staying in Sirhaul belonged from Uttar Pradesh. It is important to note that Sirhaul has emerged as one of the major hotspots for COVID-19 cases in Gurugram.

As in case of Kapashera that is not very far from Sirhaul, there were rumours of 37 workers from a single building getting infected with COVID-19, a claim that was rejected by the Gurugram public agencies.

The other migrant worker resided in Sushant Lok and was receiving treatment in the private hospital where he took his last breath.

It is important to note that there have also been five deaths due to COVID-19 in the Gurugram Private Superspecialty Hospital. These patients however were not residents of Gurugram.

The Haryana government is also including 14 Italian patients who had received treatment in the Gurugram Private Superspecialty Hospital. In this, 13 patients have recovered, one 78-year-old woman patient could not recover and died. According to doctors even though the patient had recovered from COVID-19, she died of

cardiac arrest. This death has not been reported as deaths due to COVID-19 in Gurugram.