Foundation stone laid by Dy CM for underpasses in Shalimar Bagh

New Delhi: Deputy CM Manish Sisodia laid the foundation for three new underpasses in the Shalimar Bagh constituency which will be built at a cost of Rs 59.5 crore.



The Minister said that the first underpass will be built at Haiderpur Badli Metro at Gate no.3 for pedestrians, the second underpass will be built for vehicles plying between Badli or outer ring road and Shalimar Bagh and the third will be built for vehicles plying between Sanjay Gandhi Transport Nagar to Azadpur.

All three underpasses will be completed within one year and will ease the traffic for commuters, he said.

The construction of the underpasses will ease the traffic around Mukarba Chowk and Haiderpur Badli Metro and reduce the emission of 1.35 lakh kg of carbon per year which will additionally save 58,000 litres off fuel annually.

Sisodia said that the first underpass will be constructed at Gate No.3 of Haiderpur Badli Metro Station for pedestrians and NMVs moving towards Badli. The second underpass is 50 meters in length, 9.6 meters wide and 6 meters high which will be used by vehicles coming from Badli or Outer Ring Road towards Shalimar Bagh.