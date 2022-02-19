Found 'D-49' suspicious in pre-R-Day checks: Police

New Delhi: Significantly, as a Delhi Police team has already started interrogating the owner of the house where the latest IED was found, it has been revealed that the police had marked the house as suspicious when they were conducting tenant verification before Republic Day last month.



The police team verifying tenants at the time had noted that the house was locked for many days and ruled the tenants as suspicious persons.

Importantly, the police are yet to track down the tenants of the home though the owner of the flat has purportedly told them that he had lent the space to two people, from both of whom he had collected documents.

But even as these documents are yet to be recovered, the police have started working on the sketches of four suspected terrorists based on inputs from the house owner.

Delhi Police sources said that the way the IED was made showed that it was assembled in one place.