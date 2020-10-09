Former SHO lodges a complaint of extortion against a woman

Gurugram: A retired Gurugram Police official who has also been a former Station House Officer (SHO) at Sadar police station has lodged a complaint of extortion against a woman who had accused him of raping her.

In the formal complaint, the police official claimed he has been framed in the rape case. Subsequently after the rape case was registered, the retired officer was arrested and released on bail. He had retired from the Police service a few days ago.



The Gurugram Police official has asserted that the FIR was filed against him as he did not pay Rs 1 crore that was being demanded from him by the woman.



According to the law enforcement officials, the complainant cop first met the lady in 2017 when he was serving as an SHO. The woman had come to register a complaint of an ongoing dispute. During the course of investigation, the woman and the cop reportedly became friends with each other and began interacting several times.



After a certain duration, the complainant cop mentioned that the woman began to blackmail him and started demanding money. He alleged that he began to be threatened that if he did not pay the money, she would level false allegations against him of sexually assaulting her.



As per law enforcement officials, the former SHO even admitted to paying some amount of money to her as he did not want to taint his professional reputation.



However, when the woman began to ask him for more money, he refused to pay which resulted in the woman filing the rape case against him, according to him. The retired Gurugram Police official has also named more male friends of the lady and has claimed these men assisted the lady to frame him.



Contrary to the complaint by the cop, the woman who had filed the case of rape case against him last year had alleged that he first befriended her and assured her of providing a job in Gurugram. He, however, sexually assaulted her and threatened her to keep quiet. Fearing that she would not get a proper trial in Gurugram, she went to her hometown in Jind and filed the case against the cop over there, she claimed.

