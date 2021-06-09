Former SAD councillor picked to be next North Delhi Mayor

New Delhi: Former Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) councillor Raja Iqbal Singh (GTB Nagar) has now been nominated for the North Delhi Mayor's post by the state BJP unit. The SAD had contested the 2017 Municipal Elections in Delhi with the Bharatiya Janata Party under the National Democratic Alliance, but severed all ties after the Central government's refusal to withdraw the contentious new farm laws last year, including its five seats in the Municipal Corporation of Delhi.



However, Singh did not resign from his positions as Chairperson of the Civil Lines Zone (even though the SAD served him a notice for the same), and Chairperson of the Special Law and General Purpose Committee, at that time. Singh said that he has now joined the BJP.

Archana Dilip Singh was nominated for Deputy Mayor, Jogi Ram Jain for Chairperson (Standing Committee), Vijay Kumar Bhagat for Deputy Chairman (Standing Committee), and Chhail Bihari Goswami for Leader of House, from North MCD.

Delhi BJP President Adesh Gupta announced candidates for the post of Mayor and Deputy Mayor for all three MCDs on Tuesday. Nominations were also filed for the posts of Chairperson and Deputy Chairperson of the Standing Committee (and other vacant posts), and Leader of House. The elections for these posts will be held on June 16, where the BJP's candidates are expected to win unopposed since the party enjoys an absolute majority in all three civic bodies.

In South MCD, Mukesh Suryan filed papers for the post of the Mayor and Pawan Sharma for the post of Deputy Mayor. Apart from these, four nominations were filed for the membership of the Standing Committee — Indrajeet Sehrawat (Ward no. 50-S Mahipalpur, BJP), Poonam Bhati (Ward no. 82-S Tughlakabad Extn BJP), Suresh Kumar (Ward Number-19-S Ranhola Congress) and Praveen Kumar (Ward no. 17-S Sitapuri AAP). Col. (Retd.) BK Oberoi was nominated for Chairman of the Standing Committee, Poonam Bhati for Deputy Chairman of the Standing Committee, and Indrajeet Sehrawat for Leader of the House.

In East MCD, Shyam Sunder Aggerwal was nominated for Mayor, Kiran Vaidh for Deputy Mayor, Veer Singh Pawar for Chairperson (Standing Committee), Deepak Malhotra for Deputy Chairman (Standing Committee), and Satyapal Singh for Leader of House.

The outgoing mayors are Jai Prakash (North MCD), Anamika Mithilesh Singh (SDMC) and Nirmal Jain (EDMC). This is the last term of the mayors and other elected representatives in the MCD, after which Delhi will go for polls next year. As per MCD regulations, the five-year term for a mayor is rotated every year, with the first year reserved for women, second for open category, third for scheduled castes, and the last two also for open category.