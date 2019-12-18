Former MLA Asif Khan named in FIR, surrenders but cops refuse to arrest him

NEW DELHI: Former Congress MLA, Asif Mohammad Khan, named in the FIR filed in connection with the Jamia violence reached Jamia Nagar police station on Wednesday, to surrender after his name appeared in the police FIR, for allegedly instigating violence on Sunday. However, he was sent back by the local police since the matter is now pending with the crime branch.



"I came to the Jamia Nagar police station to surrender but I was told that since the case is now being investigated by the crime branch, the local police won't make the arrest. I am confident of my innocence and hence appeared myself to surrender. I dare anyone to show my presence near the violence site. The truth would come out," Asif said.

The ex-MLA was also surrounded by TV channels outside the police station where he was seen giving his statement.

Delhi Police had named Asif Khan as one of the accused in its FIR related to the violence that broke out in Jamia University on Sunday. Seven people, including four local politicians and the former Congress MLA, were named as suspects in the Delhi Police FIR related to Jamia violence on Sunday.

In its FIR, police had said some politicians and a few members of student unions were leading the protest march on Sunday.

A Delhi court had on Tuesday sent 10 people, arrested in connection with protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) near Jamia Millia Islamia University here, to judicial custody till December 31. Police had arrested them on Monday for alleged involvement in violence near Jamia and said none of them were students.