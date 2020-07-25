Former food delivery boy arrested for snatching

new delhi: In a recent case, reported from South Delhi, a former food delivery boy was arrested along with his associate for mobile snatching case.

Police said that on Thursday one Chhaya Singh reported that when she was coming from Panchsheel Vihar side and was going towards Triveni Complex, two boys came from behind, slapped her and snatched her mobile phone and spectacles and fled away towards Chirag Delhi. Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (South) Parvinder Singh said in one of the footages, two boys on a blue scooty were seen lurking near the place of incident.

"During investigation, the suspects were identified as one Farookh(22) and Rinku (22), both residents of Hauz Rani and were nabbed from Gandhi Park in Hauz Rani," he said. The robbed mobile phone was recovered from their possession. The scooty used in the commission of the crime was also seized. Farookh is working in a shop at Munirka whereas Rinku was working as a delivery boy in Swiggy.