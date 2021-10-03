Former Delhi Congress chief Tajdar Babar no more

New Delhi: Veteran Delhi Congress leader and former president of the party's city unit Tajdar Babar passed away on Saturday. Babar, aged around 85 years, was admitted at a hospital in Malviya Nagar for 15-20 days due to health issues. She passed away at 5.30 am, said Delhi Congress party president Anil Kumar.

Several party leaders, including Rahul Gandhi, paid homage to Babar at the Nizamuddin East community centre where her mortal remains were kept for people to pay tributes.

"My condolences to the family and friends of Smt. Tajdar Babar ji. We remember her commitment towards the people of Delhi and the values of the Congress party," Gandhi tweeted.

Babar was the mother of senior Congress leader and former Mayor Farhad Suri.

She was also an MLA of the Delhi assembly from Minto Road constituency that was later merged with the New Delhi assembly segment. The Congress has lost its valuable leader, Kumar said over the death of Babar. She was Delhi Congress president from 1984-88, he said.

"Tajdar Babar made immense contribution to the Congress party throughout her life. The party will never forget her contribution. Her absence will always be missed," Kumar said. The mortal remains of Babar were put to rest at a graveyard in East Nizamuddin in the evening, party leaders said.