Former BSF cook arrested for cheating people of Rs 100 cr through multi-level marketing scheme
New Delhi: A 38-year-old man was arrested for allegedly cheating people to the tune of over Rs 100 crore through a multi-level marketing scheme in Rajasthan, police said on Friday.
The accused has been identified as Ram Marwari (38), a resident of Jodhpur in Rajasthan, they said, adding that he was found involved in 59 criminal cases in Rajasthan.
According to police, he used to work as a cook in the Border Security Force (BSF) from 2004 to 2006. Later, he started working in a multi-level marketing company as an agent.
In 2008, he established a new company Mitashi Trade Link and was the managing director of the organisation. One Vijendra Singh was the chairman, DC Yadav was the executive director and Madan Mohan Meena was the director of the company, a senior police officer said.
This company used to offer commission on the joining of new members. Each member had to deposit Rs 4,000. The member had to further get at least 10 more members to join to be eligible for commission, the officer said.
On giving business of Rs two lakh per month continuously for one year, the member used to get a bike from the company. In this manner, thousands of members were joined and the company cheated the public of over Rs 100 crore, the officer said.
After some time, the company started defaulting in the payment of commissions and re-payment. In 2011, a large number of criminal cases were filed against the company in Rajasthan and he absconded, police said. In 2014, he came to Delhi and started dealing in properties. In 2018, he opened a grocery store in Najafgarh which went into loss. Two years later, he was arrested in a rape case at Najafgarh police station, they said.
Last year, he set up an e-commerce platform 'Apna Kart' and shifted his base to Indore. Going by his record, it appears that through this platform also, he might have wanted to make quick money by cheating people, police said.
The accused never used to make normal phone calls and always used social media applications to communicate with his family and other known people, they said.
During the investigation, his location was zeroed down in Rohini Sector-11 where he was expected to come to meet his contact. Police laid a trap and apprehended him on Thursday, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime) Vichitra Veer said.
