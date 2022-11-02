Forest dept employee alleges he, his friends assaulted by bouncers

gurugram: A forest department employee has alleged that he and his friends were thrashed by bouncers at a club in a mall at MG Road here, police said.



A complaint has been lodged regarding the matter and the file has been forwarded to the Sector 29 police station SHO, MG Road police outpost in-charge Balram said.

In his complaint, forest department employee Dev Kumar said he and his friends had gone to a club at the mall on Monday night, coming out in the early hours of Tuesday.

One of his friends had forgotten his mobile phone inside the club, Kumar said. Kumar and the rest of his party waited outside while his friend went back to retrieve the phone.

Kumar alleged that they were talking among themselves when five bouncers standing outside another club attacked them. When his friend came back with his phone and tried to intervene, he was also beaten up, Kumar said.

The assault was finally stopped following the intervention of the bouncers and manager of another club, Kumar said.

Kumar then dialled 112 and an Emergency Rescue Vehicle reached the spot and took the injured to the Civil Hospital from where all five were discharged after first aid. Kumar then submitted a written complaint at MG Road police outpost.

"I filed a complaint but the police did not register an FIR. When I contacted sub-inspector Balram, the MG Road police outpost in-charge, and inquired about the action, he said the file had been forwarded to the SHO," said Kumar.

While Sector 29 police station SHO Pawan Malik was not available for comment, Balram said a probe was underway and action would be taken as per law.