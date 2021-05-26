Forensic psychologist brought in to probe Sushil Kumar's role

New Delhi: The Delhi Police are now using a forensic psychologist to help with the investigation into the Chatrasal Stadium murder of 23-year-old wrestler Sagar Dhankad, for which Olympic medallist Sushil Kumar has now been arrested.



Forensic psychologists explain criminal acts and behaviours of people at the time of committing the crime. "During questioning of Kumar, we are using a psychologist to check his behaviour while answering the questions whether he is telling the truth or there is some hesitation," sources told Millennium Post.

The police are taking help from experts of the National Forensic Science University in Gandhinagar, Gujarat. In this case, the forensic psychologist is studying the nature of the minds of Kumar and his friend Ajay. "In other countries, these psychologists are taken to crime scenes to check the nature of crime and the mind of the criminal when he is committing a crime," sources said.

Kumar was taken to Chhatrasal Stadium for further investigation in the case where the scene was recreated on Tuesday. He was also taken to the Model Town flat where the whole controversy started. "We were also scanning the environment to see if any digital evidence was left," another source said.

Meanwhile, the city police will also probe an angle that whether a former DCP's son was threatened by a criminal gang with purported links with Kumar. A case was also registered with the Delhi Police in this regard.

Moreover, the Northern Railways on Tuesday said it had suspended Kumar from service, pending the result of the Delhi Police probe.