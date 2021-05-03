Foreign missions seek IYC help for O2; MEA advises not to hoard

New Delhi: As the oxygen crisis in the Capital unfolds, foreign missions in New Delhi have now resorted to seeking emergency supplies from the volunteer team being run by the Indian Youth Congress here led by Srinivas BV.

In fact, in the last 48 hours, at least two embassies — the Philippines and New Zealand have sought help from Srinivas's SOS team which has been working to get people hospital beds, oxygen, medicines and other medical essentials. However, the public call from the New Zealand Embassy on Twitter, tagging Srinivas, drew a sharp response from the Ministry of External Affairs after opposition party members alleged it was caught sleeping at the wheel.

After the IYC team provided oxygen to the Embassy of the Republic of the Philippines, Minister S Jaishankar tweeted that the response from IYC was unsolicited. Responding to the minister's tweet, the IYC put out screenshots of officials appearing to be associated with the Embassy seeking help with oxygen cylinders.

Soon after the New Zealand High Commission here tweeted to Srinivas for help, they deleted the tweet and apologised for asking an opposition leader for help, saying, "We are trying all sources to arrange for oxygen cylinders urgently and our appeal has unfortunately been misinterpreted, for which we are sorry."

A few hours later, an official response was released by the MEA, which said it was in touch with all High Commissions in India for their medical requirements and went on to suggest that no one "hoard" critical supplies.