Foreign media sets foot in Jamia as protest makes Int'l headlines

New Delhi: A group of students surround a tall foreign correspondent who tries to carefully listen to their grievances. He questions them and in between tries to understand the gravity of the situation regarding their protest against Citizenship Amendment Act and the Delhi Police crackdown inside the university campus. Sam Kiley, the international Correspondent from CNN went 'Live' from Jamia multiple times with protesting students in the background with tricolour and placards in their hands.



"I have just arrived in Delhi, it's bitterly cold. Our channel is covering this Indian protest against CAA, I could not travel to Assam but then came to New Delhi to cover this protest," he said talking to Millennium Post.

A few meters away from the CNN camera set up, another journalist stands carefully trying to listen to the audio as she tries to go Live on CGTN (China Global Televison Network). Shweta Bajaj, who is covering South Asia for CCTN, said, "Yes, this is a big news and we have all eyes on it. We have been covering the protest since day one."

Correspondent from TRT also reached the spot with its crew to cover protests. Several other foreign media from various other international channels and newspapers were also seen at the protest spot.

"Indian police tried to beat up a protester. Then a group of young women stopped them," read The Washington Post Headline.

'Violence Flares at Indian Citizenship Law Protest in Delhi' reads The New York Times Headline.

'India: Police fire tear gas as protests against new citizenship law turn violent,' read Sky News headline.

Meanwhile, the Jamia Millia University students continued their protest at the university campus as reports of more protests poured in from various parts the country.