Foreign currency worth Rs 1.34 crore recovered at IGI Airport

New Delhi: In three different cases, the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) detected a high volume of foreign currency worth approximately Rs1.34 crore at IGI Airport. Two Afghan nationals and two Indians were caught with the currencies in the past 48 hours.



In the first case, CISF detected CISF detected $31,000 worth (approx Rs 22 lakh) on January 30. "During behaviour detection, staff noticed suspicious activities of two foreign nationals. On physical checking of their bags, $31,000 was found which were concealed inside the layer of clothes kept in their bags," said CISF official.

They were later identified as Abdul Saboor Amiri and Zafar Mohammad Nazari (both Afghan national). On enquiry, they could not produce any valid document.

In another case, CISF detected Euro-1,19,200 and $2,000 worth Rs 96 lakh concealed in the turban of a suspect identified as Surinder Singh Seehra bound for Bangkok by flight. In the third incident reported on Friday, CISF recovered $8050, Kuwaiti Dinar 3,505, Saudi Riyal 2,500 and Omani Riyal 725 (about Rs 16 lakh) from an Indian national identified as Habibullah, bound for Dubai by flight.

The foreign currencies were found concealed under the false bottom of a handbag which the suspect had kept inside his trolley bag. The matter was informed to the Customs Officials, CISF said.

Later, the passenger along with the recovered foreign currency was handed to the Customs for further action in the matter.