FORDA writes to L-G, North MCD Commissioner over non-payment of salaries to Hindu Rao HCWs

New Delhi: The Federation of Resident Doctors Association has now shot a letter to Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal and Commissioner of North Delhi Municipal Corporation over the non-payment of salaries to doctors and staffers of the Hindu Rao Hospital for the last three months.



Irked over non-payment of salaries, doctors and staff members of the hospital are on an indefinite agitation since October 5. The emergency services are, however, operating smoothly. They have not been paid since June.

"Being a COVID Hospital, doctors of the Hospital are risking their lives at the workplace in this epidemic but are not being paid and it has become difficult for them to meet their daily expenditures and to support their families," FORD wrote in the letter on Tuesday undersigned by President Shivaji Dev Barman.

It added, "These frontline warriors have not received their salaries since the last 3.5 months which is totally demotivating them. Doctors of Hindu Rao Hospital have regularly faced delays in receiving salaries or stipends and this is a long-standing issue."

The association rued that despite the directions of the Delhi High Court as well as the Supreme Court for timely disbursement of salaries, nothing has been done.

Last week, the RDA of the hospital wrote to the administration stating, "We apologise to announce that we are forced to go for an indefinite agitation w.e.f. October 5, 2020 considering strictly 'No pay, No work', while operating the emergency services smoothly."

They added, "The chronic sufferings of the staff have been too agonizing and intractable where it is distressing to one's mental and physical well-being."

The COVID-19 healthcare workers demonstrated a march outside the hospital on Wednesday and held placards in their hands and raised slogans to demonstrate. One of the protesters said, "We have not got our salary for the last 4 months and they are still saying that it will take two more months to clear our dues. They are renovating the hospital's administration block but have no money for us. They have no facilities for doctors and also don't give any response to us when we question them."

The medical fraternity has also come out in support of the healthcare workers' cause. AIIMS Resident Doctors have written a letter to Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on the issue as well.