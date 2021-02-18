FORDA takes note of docs being beaten up at Delhi hosp

new delhi: The Federation of Resident Doctors' Association (FORDA) has come out in solidarity with the doctors of



Dr Hedgewar Arogya Sansathan, a Delhi government hospital in Karkardooma where four doctors on duty were allegedly beaten up on the night of February 16.

On Tuesday, an advocate had brought a patient to avail the hospital's emergency and casualty services. The hospital's RDA president Dr Komal Sharma said that while the patient went inside, the lawyer got into an argument with the security guard at the parking site. Apparently, the security guard was asking the lawyer to move his vehicle to another parking site because the site where he wanted to park was reserved for ambulances. This resulted in a scuffle between the two.

"Soon, the lawyer called 15-16 of his colleagues from the nearby Karkardooma court. One of our senior residents,

Dr Ved Ashish from the Orthopedic department, was on call with his wife and witnessed the incident. When he saw this group beating up the security guards he immediately started recording the incident on his mobile phone. When the mob saw this, they too and beat him with lathis. This was also recorded on the hospital's security cameras",

Dr Sharma said.

Later, the lawyers returned with a group of 150-200 colleagues from the nearby Karkardooma court, police were called for protection, doctors shut themselves inside while police locked the hospital's main door. FIRs have been registered on both sides. When other RDA members heard that a senior resident had been injured, they rushed to the site. "We rushed him inside and sutured the wounds. There were several lawyers present and even the police was unable to contain them", he added. RDA members shut themselves inside the hospital and have now said that they cannot work in such conditions. "One of the lawyers was yelling that he will put all of us on fire", Dr Sharma said. The hospital's RDA had written to the Medical Superintendent asking for an institutional FIR to be registered.