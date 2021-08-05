For wider reach, Skills varsity to set up admissions helpdesks for marginalised

New Delhi: The Delhi Skill and Entrepreneurship University has now set up admission help desks in low income settlements to cater to the requirements of the marginalised communities across the Capital.



The proposal for the help desk is to provide a universal access to higher education for all. Several people from the marginalised communities find it difficult to approach the university and for such students, an admission mobilisation drive was organised in two slum clusters —Navjeevan Camp and Transit Camp in the Kalkaji area.

"Traditionally, students reach out to universities for information and admissions, however, the new skill based university endeavors to reach out to students, especially those that have been historically disadvantaged," Deputy CM Manish Sisodia said in a statement.

The Admission helpdesk will share information and details about the various courses being offered at the newly set up skill varsity as a team workers from DSEU went door-to-door in the slum clusters and spoke to students who have passed the class 10 and 12 board exams. The youth were provided with an explanation on admission criteria, eligibility, entrance test to various diploma and degree courses along with opportunities for scholarships under various schemes.

Chairperson of the Education Committee of Delhi Assembly Atishi Marlena said that it was a great opportunity for students seeking job oriented higher education especially those who have recently cleared their Class X and XII Board examinations. "The courses here are developed in partnership with industry and have internships embedded within each course, thus the student from the beginning will have strong industry connections," she said.

In a bid to attract students from all segments of society, the university has conducted similar events in more than 25 slum clusters which are situated around its various campuses. The university also held similar mobilisation events in the last week of July at low income communities near Shakur Basti, Pochanpur Colony, Munirka Village, Madanpur Khadar, and 20 other similar colonies.