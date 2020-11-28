For revenue, milk, confectionaries kiosks to come up in SDMC parks

New Delhi: The South Delhi Municipal Corporation, which is going through a fund crunch, has now approved a proposal to allow kiosks to be set up in corporation owned parks to increase revenue.



These kiosks will be awarded through an e-tendering process on BOT (build, operate, transfer) basis. SDMC will only provide bare space/land measuring 4.5 into 2.5 metres in 'as is' condition, where the winning bidder can then construct his/her own temporary structure, within 60 days, using eco-friendly material (without cement/mortar). These kiosks shall be used to sell dairy products, confectionery and daily use items, such as a milk and vegetable booth.

The space will be given on a monthly license fee for a maximum period of 7 years at a minimum reserve price (MSP) of Rs 8,600 per site per month for central and south zone and Rs 7,000 per site per month for west and najafgarh zones. Once this 7-year period is over, license renewal will not be allowed and SDMC shall take over the kiosk. Winning bidder will also have to pay 3 months license fee in advance and deposit the same amount as the security deposit. Non-payment will lead to a 12 percent interest surcharge and termination after 3 months. The monthly license fee will be revised by 5 per cent every year.

Since this is a revenue-generating attempt by the SDMC, the civic body has said that the licensee shall "indemnify and reimburse SDMC for all claims, demands, loss, charges, cost and expenses which it may have to incur" on account of the kiosk.