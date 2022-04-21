For now, offline classes to go on, detailed SOP in the works

New Delhi: Schools in Delhi will continue in offline mode but they will have to ensure that Covid protocols are strictly followed failing which a penalty may be imposed for creating a deterrent effect, the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) said on Wednesday.



The DDMA also decided that a separate Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) will be developed for schools in consultation with the experts.

Reports of infections from schools have triggered concerns weeks after they opened for offline classes following a two-year gap due to the pandemic. Experts have been warning against closure of schools yet again citing learning losses.

"It was emphasised that in consultation with experts, standard operating procedures for prevention and management of COVID-19 should be laid down for schools and their strict enforcement by school management should be ensured," Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal, who chaired the DDMA meeting said in a series of tweets.

"In the larger interest of students, in case of non-compliance or violation of SOPs, penalty as deemed appropriate should be imposed for creating a deterrent effect. Advised all the agencies to remain vigilant and work in coordination to tackle the situation as it emerges," he

added.

"Schools will not be closed and will continue with offline classes. Schools have been asked to report all cases to the education department and ensure that Covid protocols are followed strictly. Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia is constantly monitoring the situation in schools," a senior official said.

The Haryana education department has directed schools in the state not to make it mandatory for students to attend physical classes at a time when scores of students and staff in institutes across NCR cities have been diagnosed with COVID-19.

Meanwhile, at least 96 per cent children in the age group of 15-17 years and 76 per cent of those aged 12 to 14 in the national capital have received the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, according to Delhi government officials.

According to the presentation made by the government in a Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) meeting on Wednesday, a total of 3.29 crore doses have been administered in the city till April 19.

"In order to cover the 12-14 year cohort, and the remaining 15-17 years (first and second dose) cohorts, vaccination shall be conducted at school sites in camp mode, according to requirement, in close coordination with the Education Department. Out of school children shall be mobilized to the nearby health facilities," the presentation showed.

"It was decided that fixed COVID-19 vaccination centres at school complexes and other educational institutions for general population shall be discontinued from April 1. Covid vaccination will be available at all Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (GNCTD) and other agencies health facilities and hospitals during the regular timings of these health facilities, with due rationalization of session sites according to the vaccination load," it added.

In the 15-17 years age group, 77 per cent children have received the second dose. However, in the 12-14 years age group, only 3 per cent children have received the second dose.