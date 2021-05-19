For most Covid scamsters nabbed in last few weeks, this was first foray into crime

New Delhi: Almost as soon as Delhi's health infrastructure collapsed under the weight of the ferocious second wave of the pandemic, hundreds in the city started smelling an "opportunity". Within days of the crises hitting the Capital, blackmarketing of medical essentials started, fraud volunteers popped up and scamsters set up rackets to dupe desperate people looking for life-saving drugs and medical equipment.

And while those looking to profit from the crisis ranged from college-educated adults, jobless people and security guards to even some healthcare workers and doctors, the one thing most of them had in common was that this was the first foray into crime.

Data accessed by Millennium Post has revealed that more than 150 people were arrested for these crimes and most of them were first-timers.

The data further shows that the South-East district arrested 14 people for COVID-19-related cyber fraud cases and they were all first-timers.

Similarly, five accused were arrested in Dwarka and Outer District who were first-timers. They were involved in cheating.

On the other hand, 11 people were arrested by the South West district who were also first-timers.

More than 30 people were arrested by the Crime Branch and most of them were first-timers. South district also nabbed more than 20 criminals who were involved in various types of crime related to COVID-19.

Over a dozen people were nabbed by the North district whereas the same number of accused were arrested by the West district. North West nabbed more than 10, New Delhi district nabbed 10 people for the crime. Other districts nabbed more than a dozen such criminals. "B. Tech students, travel agents, these were among the profiles of those people we arrested. One thing was very common, these first-timers speak very confidently with people and lure them easily," one official said.

Another official said one of the arrested accused told them that he used to dupe a small amount from people as he thought that no one will report the cheating of a small amount to the police. Many youths who are using social media found that the COVID-19 help was a very hot topic and to make easy money, they started committing crimes.

In one of the cases, the Crime Branch had arrested one Sadhna Sharma, an interior designer by training and event management professional. She herself was Covid positive and was desperately looking for Remdesivir. In the process she got involved in black marketers, police claimed.

Many were also unable to do business in times of the pandemic and decided to start hoarding or selling life-saving equipment at higher prices.