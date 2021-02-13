For her 24th birthday, a jailed Nodeep Kaur seeks clothing, other basics for 20 inmates

New Delhi: Like the many 20-something activists who have been jailed in the last couple of years, Dalit labour rights activist Nodeep Kaur spent her 24th birthday in Haryana's Karnal jail. After a scuffle with law enforcement officials when she was trying to organise labourers' support for the protesting farmers, she was booked in three separate cases by police in Haryana and has been in jail for over a month now.



While for a long time, neither did Nodeep nor did her lawyers know that there were three cases against her. In fact, they did not even have access to the FIRs and the allegations in them for days. Significantly, on Thursday, Nodeep was granted bail in one of the cases and her family has now approached a sessions court for bail in another case.

Two of the cases against Nodeep relate to incidents in the Kundli Industrial Area on January 12 when she was trying to drum up support from local workers there for the agitating farmers at the Capital's borders. These cases have serious charges of attempt to murder, rioting, obstructing a public servant from discharging their duties among others. For the time being, Nodeep's sisted Rajveer said they will see the bail plea through in the lower court and if it is rejected, they will move the high

court.

A family that has always found a way to stand up against oppression

But Nodeep's family is no stranger to standing up to the establishment for their rights. Born to landless labourers from a modest financial background in Punjab, her parents have long been involved in local farmer unions and have been active in organisation work.

Her sister Rajveer Kaur is a PhD student at Delhi University's Department of Punjabi and a member of Bhagat Singh Chhatra Ekta Manch. Both Nodeep and Rajveer finished their education with scholarships.

Post lockdown, Nodeep started working at a factory in Sonipat to support her family and had joined the Mazdoor Adhikar Sangathan — working for the workers' rights in the Kundli Industrial Area.

Nodeep's friend Parvinder who knows her from their university days said that the family has always found a way to stand up against oppression and been very vocal about important issues.

"Nodeep and her colleague Shiv Kumar helped so many labourers get their pending salary. Almost thousands of people got their salaries after they came out to protest. This was done by both Nodeep and Shiv," Parvinder said.

According to the Sonipat Police, they had arrived at KIA after complaints of extortion from the staff of one of the units. When they reached there, the police claimed Nodeep and her associates allegedly "attacked them with sticks, causing injuries to seven personnel". However, Parvinder claimed that the police had tampered with the videos, a claim first asserted by Nodeep as well.

In addition, Parvinder said, "On January 13 we spoke to Nodeep who told us that there was pain in her back, while her private parts were bleeding. She also said that she was having difficulty walking. The medical report had also established that," Parvinder said.

In solidarity with Nodeep Kaur's struggle

Rajveer said on Thursday that she had spoken to Nodeep on her birthday. "Today, On her Birthday Nodeep told us (on phone) that she needs lowers, t-shirts and some other basic necessities for 20 women inmates. The prison too cannot restrict her from her basic principle of 'serving the people'. Stand in solidarity with Nodeep's struggle!" she said on Twitter, adding that her sister also thanked everyone for standing with her.

Since her arrest, Nodeep has become somewhat of an icon for the protesting farmers at the city's borders, with many protesters seeking her release among other demands. In fact, many banners and posters seeking her release have also become popular.

Significantly, a newsletter started by and for women protesters at the Singhu border, which published its first issue on Friday, had dedicated its front page to Nodeep Kaur.

Moreover, international celebrities such as Meena Harris, US Vice President Kamal Harris' sister, has also spoken out demanding her release.