For Ggm's development, CM Khattar promises 12 projects

Gurugram: If first day of Chief Minister's Manohar Lal Khattar was based on reviewing the finances and infrastructure projects in the city, the second day was focused on interaction with the citizens and making promises of development. The day of the Chief Minister first began with laying foundation stones for various development works in Gurugram. One of the main inaugurations was laying the foundation of a sewage treatment plant in Jahazgarh.



After a series of inaugurations, the Chief Minister chaired the citizen's grievance address meet where 11 complaints were tabled in front of him. Acting on one of the complaints, an official from Dakshin Haryana Bijli Vitran Nigam (DHBVN) was suspended for not providing the power connection to one of the citizens despite several pleas.

It is important to note that in the span of less than a month, Manohar Lal Khattar has held second such meet in Gurugram.

After the meet, the 65-year-old leader spoke about the development projects happening in Gurugram.

He said that there are 12 projects that range from the construction of flyovers, underpasses to sewage treatment plants (STP) occurring in the city.

In order to fix the accountability of the public agencies the Chief Minister also mentioned the name of the public agencies that have been tasked to carry out the projects. Most of the development works will be carried out by the public agencies Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority and Municipal Corporation of Gurugram.

"Our government is committed towards the development of Gurugram and we are consistently working towards achieving this objective. There are 12 major projects that are happening in the city. We will try to end it in a time-bound manner," said the Chief Minister.