For Covid patients at home, free yoga classes start today

New Delhi: The Delhi government will start free online yoga and pranayam classes for COVID-19 patients in home isolation from today (January 12), Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announced on Tuesday, adding that this was a first-of-its-kind initiative across the globe.



According to the Delhi government, the more than 2,000 Covid patients in home isolation were sent a registration link for the classes on Tuesday, to book any one of the eight slots available every day from Wednesday. Officials said the eight classes of one hour each will be conducted every day from 6 am to 11 am and 4 pm to 7 pm under the "Dilli Ki Yogshala" programme.

"Classes will be held in batches of 15 and we have sufficient instructors to look after 40,000 patients," the chief minister said, adding that instructors had been given specific training for yoga asanas and practices related to COVID-19 recovery.

"The Delhi government is starting special online Yoga-Pranayam classes for all those in home isolation. Guided by an instructor, they'll be able to do Yoga while in isolation. We have prepared a huge team of instructors for this purpose," he said.

"Yoga and pranayam greatly add on to one's immunity. I would not claim that they offer complete protection against the virus but they definitely help one cope and recover more efficiently," he said, stressing that the aim was not to make this a mass broadcast but to make sure a proper treatment regimen can be applied for the patients in home isolation.

"Even though Omicron (variant of coronavirus) is mild, I hope this programme will aid every patient in their recovery. The patients will not only get treated but also gain a sense of mental and spiritual peace," he added.

"I reiterate that the Aam Aadmi Party government strives to fulfill even the smallest of the needs of the public and will continue to serve them to the best of its potential," the CM said.