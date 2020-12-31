For AAP, 2020 was an eventful year

New Delhi: The AAP had an eventful 2020 marked by a resounding assembly poll victory which was summed up as "memorable and motivating" by its party leader Sanjay Singh.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) started the year with a bang, storming back to power in Delhi by winning 62 seats in the 70-member Delhi Assembly. Arvind Kejriwal was sworn in as chief minister for a third term in February.

Singh said the Delhi assembly victory was not just of the party but of "work-based politics" and now its aim in 2021 is to win polls in other states and replicate the Delhi model there.

"The Delhi election results were very encouraging and motivating. The win was a validation of our work and alternative brand of politics," Singh told PTI, talking about how the year 2020 went for the party.

The AAP started with a frenzied election campaign which included several townhall meetings of Kejriwal apart from election rallies.

Ahead of polls, Prashant Kishor-led political consultancy firm I-PAC came on board with the party and what ensued was the intense election campaign.

Kejriwal made it clear that the polls in Delhi will be fought on the basis of work and the party will not indulge in any mudslinging or dirty politics. Schemes such as free travel for women in DTC buses, free electricity, installation of CCTV cameras and free water were his party's poll planks.

Addressing thousands at the sprawling Ramlila Maidan after taking oath for the third term as chief minister, the 51-year-old had said he wants to take everyone forward with him.

He also stressed that he wants to work in coordination with the Centre and sought Prime Minister Narendra Modi's blessings for smooth governance of the national capital.

Soon after Kejriwal assumed office, the coronavirus pandemic outbreak posed the first and probably the biggest challenge faced not just by the Delhi government but also by the party.

Kejriwal urged his party workers to go to every village, street and neighbourhood across the country to help people in their battle against COVID-19. He started a campaign under which he asked party workers to check the oxygen level of people with oximeter.

Meanwhile, the party started its work towards expanding other states, especially in Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand, where it said it would be contesting the state assembly polls.

Speaking about the party's vision for 2021, Singh said the AAP will be working towards increasing its reach in these states. "Our dream for 2021 is to replicate the Delhi model in these states. Education, health, CCTVs, water, women safety, free bus ride for women — whatever we did in Delhi we now want to do in these states," he added.